Murray residents stocking water for Homecoming weekend after boil water order

People stocked up with bottled water ahead of the Murray State University Homecoming Weekend. (Source: Kirby Rhines)

People in Murray, Kentucky are stocking bottled water for Homecoming Weekend after a city-wide boil water order was issued.

The City of Murray issued the boil water order effective immediately for all customers of the Murray Water System on Thursday, October 26.

According to the city, the repairs on the water main started overnight and are taking longer than expected. The Murray Water System is asking water customers to conserve water over the next few hours until repairs are finished.

The boil water order remains in effect, as of Friday, Oct. 27, until further notice.

The city said the boil water order included customers of South 641 (Hazel), District 2, and Dexter/Almo Heights.

This order comes right before Murray State University is hosting their 2017 Homecoming weekend.

Calloway County Schools canceled classes on Friday, October 27 due to the boil water order. Schools in the Murray Independent School District were also not in session. The district will make up the school day missed at another date.

The Murray Water System detected an increased clarity reading on Thursday morning and issued the boil water order as a precaution until sample test results are received from the lab.

They anticipated the lab results will be back Friday evening or Saturday morning.

They suspected this occurred after an incident on Wednesday afternoon during construction activities. Contractors produced a vibration near the clear well which cracked a 30-inch water main.

Residents should boil all drinking water taken from the public water system. This includes water for drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth or any other activity involving consumption of water.

Water should be brought to a full, rolling boil for at least five minutes and stored at room temperature or refrigerated in a closed container until needed.

For any questions, please contact Murray Water Systems at 270-762-0336.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.