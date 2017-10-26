WAVE 3 News Editorial - October 26, 2017: Pension Plan Feedback

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our pension plan editorial triggered plenty of feedback.

Donnie Mills commented: "So you applaud the fact that our legislators and governors have stolen money from this fund for so many years that they created this problem and now we the people get to put our tax dollars back into it again. I think they should all be prosecuted for theft!"

Steve Meredith added: "What pension sacrifices will be required of previous governors, legislators, and all present leaders? Democrat and Republicans alike have drastically mismanaged state funds for the purpose of getting and staying elected.

Sadly, the people in greatest need will suffer the most. A lot of former elected officeholders belong in prison right now, and perhaps many holding office."

Josh Coleman commented: "I applaud the Governor for trying to tackle the problem that was created by many previous administrations and legislatures. Now they're gonna throw the burden of this mess on the taxpayers back which isn't right because they've already funded this once only to have it misappropriated. Legalize casino gambling in Kentucky, and legalize marijuana. Why not quit throwing money away to eradicate it and incarcerating people for using and dealing it and regulate it, and tax it!"

Wes Garrett added: "Legalization of casino gambling would be one way to generate new income to cover pension cost. BUT we cannot let the horse race industry control it. Build casinos at state parks where we already have hotel facilities!"

Mike Curtis said, "Only one thing to do, increase sales tax!"

