Half of the 10 most sexually-diseased states in the U.S. are in the South

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and it shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.

In data released on Sept. 26, the CDC says more than two million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in the U.S. in 2016 - the highest number ever in the annual Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance Report.

STD rates rose in 2016, topping the previous all-time high set in 2015.

“Increases in STDs are a clear warning of a growing threat,” said Jonathan Mermin, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention. “STDs are a persistent enemy, growing in number, and outpacing our ability to respond.”

A majority of those new diagnoses - 1.6 million - were chlamydia cases. The CDC also called it an "epidemic accelerating in multiple populations," with impact occurring in women, infants, and gay and bisexual men.

"While young women continue to bear the greatest burden of chlamydia (nearly half of all diagnosed infections), surges in syphilis and gonorrhea are increasingly affecting new populations," the study says.

As for each state, backgroundcheck.org compiled the data to find the problems in each state. While 30 states either "maintained their previous position or only moved one place" in the rankings overall, several states, like Delaware, saw specific surges. In Delaware, which was No. 9, saw their rate of chlamydia infection increase by over 60 per 100,000.

"With the popularity of hookup apps like Tinder and Grindr, finding casual sex partners has never been easier, but the increasing convenience of enjoying one-nighters has come with a cost: STD rates are surging in the U.S. like never before," their release says.

The top 10 are:

Alaska Mississippi Louisiana Georgia New Mexico North Carolina South Carolina Arkansas Delaware Oklahoma

