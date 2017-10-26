3 children, 2 adults killed in Kenton County crash identified

Accident reconstruction crews worked late into the evening investigating the crash (FOX19 Now)

The crash 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road. (FOX19 Now)

Three children and two adults died in a head-on crash in northern Kentucky Thursday, according to the Kenton County Coroner.

The Kenton County Police Department identified the victims Friday morning. All of the deceased were in one vehicle.

Killed in the crash:

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26 of Independence

Samantha Malohn, 27, of Dry Ridge

Hailieann Pollitt, 9, of Dry Ridge

Brenden Pollitt, 8, of Dry Ridge

Cailie Pollitt, 6, of Dry Ridge.

The children attended Grant County Schools, according to a district official.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road.

Kenton County Police said Daniel Greis, 57, went left of center, striking the Honda Accord driven by Rodney Pollitt, Jr.

Greis was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for his injuries.

"In 29 years of police work, you do see serious accidents," said Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones. "This would certainly be one of them."

Investigators shut down Straffordsburg Road, State Highway 536, for several hours Thursday night. The two lane road is heavily traveled as a connector between Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, Jones said.

"As facts develop, I hope I'll have more to offer," Jones said.

