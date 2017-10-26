At least 1 dead, 5 injured in Independence head-on crash

Police are investigating a head-on accident in Independence that killed at least one person and injured five others.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road.

According to the Kenton County police chief, one victim was flown to UC Medical Center.

No names or conditions are being released at this time.

The road is closed.

Police have no released any further details.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.