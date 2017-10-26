Three children, two adults killed in northern Kentucky crash

Three children and two adults died in a head-on crash in northern Kentucky Thursday, according to the Kenton County Coroner.

The two-car collision happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Straffordsburg Road. Police said five people were in one car and a single driver in the other vehicle.

The victims have not been identified and their relationship to each other is unknown.

Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones said a sixth person was flown to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in unknown condition.

"In 29 years of police work, you do see serious accidents," Jones said. "This would certainly be one of them."

Investigators shut down Straffordsburg Road, State Highway 536, for several hours Thursday night. The two lane road is heavily traveled as a connector between Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, Jones said.

The cause remains under investigation and few details have been released.

"As facts develop, I hope I'll have more to offer," Jones said.

