JCPS: Secretary, teacher involved in scuffle with student

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A secretary for Jefferson County Public Schools was transported to a hospital after being assaulted by a student.

JCPS confirmed that the incident took place at Conway Middle School on Tuesday, and provided additional details about the disturbance.

>> MORE JCPS NEWS

The school system told WAVE 3 News that a student struck a teacher after being told to go to class. When a secretary tried to break it up, the student began pushing and shoving the secretary, too. The principal at Conway Middle School said the incident lasted around 25 seconds.

WAVE 3 News also spoke to the secretary's family. They said she was transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries to her head. We are unable to report the extent of her injuries.

JCPS said the student will be disciplined according to their policies and procedures.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.