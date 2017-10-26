2 pedestrians hit just miles apart in Shively

An adult was hit on Dixie Highway at Garrs Lane. All lanes are closed. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

This is the scene at Sonne Avenue off Dixie Highway. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

SHIVELY, KY (WAVE) - Two pedestrians were hit by vehicles just miles apart in Shively Thursday night, according to MetroSafe.

The first victim was a seven-year-old child, who was hit around 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Sonne Avenue, just off Dixie Highway near Millers Lane.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

A vehicle hit the child on Sonne, but did stop, according to Shively Police Department spokesman Josh Myers.

Emergency crews will take the child to Norton's Childrens Hospital. The seven-year-old is expected to survive.

The second pedestrian was hit just minutes later at 8:06 p.m. This scene is two miles south of the first, in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway. That is just north of the Watterson Expressway (I-264) at Garrs Lane.

Police say in this case, the vehicle hit an adult and drove off. This is being investigated as a hit and run by Shively Police and LMPD.

The second victim was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries, Myers said.

Both sides of Dixie Highway are shut down. Avoid the area.

LMPD joined the hit and run investigation because of the severity of the adult victim's injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.