Louisville passes law giving new protection to immigrants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Signs reading "Sanctuary For All" littered a packed city hall meeting Thursday night as Metro Council members approved an ordinance keeping Louisville Metro Police and other metro employees from assisting ICE officials.

The council voted 16 to 7 at the meeting Wednesday night.

The local immigration policy will restrict local government's authority when it comes to the immigration status of Louisville residents.

Immigr ant advocates spoke in favor of the new law, which they said will keep immigr ants from living in daily fear. The sponsor of the ordinance, Brandon Coan, said the bill’s goal is not to make Louisville a safe harbor for criminals.

"We want people to not be afraid to call EMS if their child is sick," Coan said. "A large portion of our community does not feel safe here."

Councilman Kevin Kramer objected to the ordinance and argued that it should be sent back to committee, but that request was voted down.

Others opposed argued the ordinance could violate federal law, which Coan rejected, or make the city the beacon for undocumented immigr ants.

The conversation became so lengthy council members agreed to limit debate to 90 minutes after 30 minutes of debate had already lapsed.

