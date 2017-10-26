Metro Council approves immigration ordinance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Council has voted to approve a local immigration policy, that will restrict local goverment's authority when it comes to the immigration status of Louisville residents.

The council voted 16 to 7 on at the meeting Wednesday night.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Metro council votes on local immigration policy

Under the ordinance, public safety officials can only assist ICE with a warrant signed by a judge, or if ICE communicates the situation poses a clear danger to the public. Immigr ant advocates said the ordinance would alleviate fear and strengthen relationships with local law enforcement. Those against the ordinance said efforts should be focused on the federal level.

Councilman Brandon Coan was the lead author of the ordinance that bars all city employees including police from enforcing federal immigration law.

WAVE 3 News reporter William Joy is at the meeting and will have more information on WAVE 3 News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.