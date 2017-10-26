Man alerts authorities to Henderson farm where hundreds of farm animals are found

We are learning new information on an animal cruelty investigation we brought you first Wednesday night.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, hundreds of animals had to be rescued from a property in Reed and were living in the bodies of at least a hundred animals that had died.

“I saw the sign out there just thought I'd stop by and see what they had,” Jessie Hoge said.

Hoge, who owns a farm in Philpot, said he stopped by Doil Stogner's land and was interested in buying livestock.

He said the smell was bad.

“You could smell it off Highway 60 as soon as you get ready to turn on their road," Hoge said.

But, what he saw was even worse.

"When I first pulled up, (the) first thing I saw was a chicken eating a dead chicken and that startled me. I was going to get chickens, (but that's when I) decided not to” Hoge stated.

Hoge did buy some of the animals up for sale.

“I got six rabbits, two goats, and I got a pig."

Then, he called it in.

“I was thinking about all the people that have gone there and bought animals and never done anything. No one was ever standing up, so if I didn't it probably go on for years and years,” Hoge told 14 News.

When sheriff's deputies investigated, they immediately seized more than 400 animals from the farm. About another 100 were found already dead.

“It was horrible. I wouldn't want that on nobody or any animal," Hoge said.

Hoge says he's hoping to rescue more of the animals. As for the farm, the sheriff's office said it's looking at criminal charges against the owners as soon as early next week.

The Henderson County Humane Society is in desperate need of donations to care for these animals while the investigation continues. It is estimated to cost roughly $700-$1000 weekly to feed this many animals.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.