Man with spinal cord injury stand on his own after 6 years

Andrew Meas is now able to stand on his own following a spinal cord injury six years ago. (Source: Doug Drushke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An amazing medical breakthrough has been made at the University of Louisville.

Six years after a man suffered a severe spinal cord injury, he is now able to stand on his own.

Andrew Meas was one of four people to participate in the study that used a combination of activity-based training with epidural stimulation to help him stand again.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Half of the 10 most sexually-diseased states in the U.S. are in the South

+ Louisville City FC reaches new stadium agreement ahead of Metro Council vote

+ National Archives begins partial release of JFK assassination records

Meas was in a motorcycle crash on Shelbyville Road six years ago.

“I’ve pretty much lived a practically normal life just like anybody else, Meas said. "And still be able to do all this, and balance everything and make it possible for other people to maybe do the same lifestyle and recover from their injuries also.”

Funding for the lab where the research was done is supported by the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.