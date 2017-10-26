2 injured in accident on NB I-71/75 near Florence - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

2 injured in accident on NB I-71/75 near Florence

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

I-71/75 northbound past US 42 has reopened after an accident Thursday night that injured two people.

Police said their injuries are non-life threatening.

There is no word on what caused the accident. 

FOX19 NOW is working to gather details.

