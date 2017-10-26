Norton Elementary celebrates 50 years, 60's style

Teachers and Staff dressed up to celebrate the 50th Anniversary, along with the students. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

Students at Norton showed off their best 60's style with headbands and tie-dye shirts. (Source: Dale Mader, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Norton Elementary celebrated it's 50th Anniversary on Thursday.

The school, located on Brownsboro Road, was formed in 1967. To commemorate the decade in which it was established, teachers, students, and staff all dressed in their best 60's attire for the school day.

"We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the school's dedication," Principal Tim Hagan said. "It was opened on October 26th, 1967 and there was a big ceremony, lots of dignitaries here, the Norton Family. It was a big deal opening this school at that time."

The school was named after George and Jane Norton. George was once the president of WAVE 3 News.

