Controversial Prospect housing project rejected by Metro Council

Developers recently redesigned the project, which was affordable housing for seniors. (Source: LDG Development)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council voted 14 to 11 to not allow a controversial senior housing complex near prospect.

The City of Prospect has spoken out strongly against the project known as Prospect Cove.

Previously, a Metro Council committee voted against proposed zoning changes to the apartment complex.

The proposed Prospect Cove was a four-story, 198-unit apartment complex for seniors planned for River Road near Timber Ridge Drive, behind the Kroger gas station.

Hundreds of Prospect residents attended previous public meetings to protest the size of the complex, saying it is out of character for the neighborhood.

Councilman Scott Reed argued strongly against the project and said it was grossly out of place. Other council members said affordable housing is a need in Louisville and particularly in the east side of the city.

Prospect's City Council had set aside thousands of dollars to fight the project in court if it passed.

