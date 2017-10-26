Community holds vigil for 1-year-old killed in NKY crash

A community came together to remember a life taken too soon.

Chase Knapp, 1, died late Wednesday night after succumbing to his injuries from a crash that happened Monday on Camp Ernst Road in Burlington.

[1-year-old dies from injuries in NKY crash]

Thursday night nearly 100 people came to First Church of Christ for candlelight vigil.

The candles lit up the night as family, friends and even strangers came together to reminisce about the brighter moments they shared with 1-year-old Chase Knapp.

"Chase was the brightest kid you could ever meet in you're life," said Hickman, who is a close family friend.

On Monday, Chase was riding in the back seat of a Honda Civic with his babysitter Ashley Miller and her 2-year-old daughter. Deputies said it was raining and the roads were slick when Miller was heading north on Camp Ernst Road.

That's when they she lost control hitting a car in the southbound lane. Chase and the 2-year-old were rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Hickman said they thought Chase was going to pull through.

"Everything was supposed to be okay. Everyone started to go to bed then Matt mentioned he took a turn for the worse," he said.

Hickman said Chase's parents were told they only had a few hours to say their goodbyes.

"We're all just a mess. We're all close together. This is just a really tragic situation that happened out of now where. We're trying so hard to keep everyone's spirits on top because once you get depressed it's all downhill from there," he said.



Hickman organized the vigil on Thursday night to honor and celebrate the life Chase lived and serve as a reminder to not take the little moments for granted

"You don't ever think that this is going to happen to someone you know, let alone see every day. I was just holding Chase a few days ago that's just so surreal you'd never think to take a picture or remember that memory," he said.

He said each flicker of the flame at the vigil is a reflection of the child Chase was.

"You put Chase in a dark room, the lights are on and everyone is loving life again. He just had that impression on everyone just lighting everyone's day up," Hickman said.

He said Miller is OK and her 2-year-old daughter is stable.

Chase's parents did not make the vigil. Family friends said that they stayed at the hospital with their baby boy to say their final goodbye.

On Friday, they plan to donate his organs so the he can leave his legacy possibly saving a life.

Hickman set up a Go Fund Me page for Chase's parents.

