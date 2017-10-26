Johnson's 3 TDs lead Toledo past Ball State 58-17

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) - Diontae Johnson made four catches for a career-high 170 yards and two touchdowns, and returned a punt 87 yards for a score to help Toledo cruise past Ball State 58-17 on Thursday night.

Logan Woodside was 8-of-17 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns for Toledo (7-1, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Terry Swanson added 105 yards rushing and a TD on just 11 carries as the Rockets rushed for a season-high 335 yards.

Swanson's 71-yard touchdown run gave Toledo a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter and after a Ball State three-and out, Woodside connected with Desmond Phillips for a 35-yard score.

Johnson's 67-yard score extended it to 24-7 with 1:21 left before halftime and his one-handed catch went for an 88-yard TD on Toledo's first play of the second half. After another Ball State three-and-out, Johnson had Toledo's longest punt return for a TD since Eric Page's 85-yarder in 2011 against Eastern Michigan.

Zack Blair made his first collegiate state for Ball State (2-6, 0-4) but Drew Plitt replaced him with 7:15 left in the first quarter. Plitt was 15 of 34 for 97 yards. Malik Dunner's 41-yard touchdown run up the middle in the first quarter gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

