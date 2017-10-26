Metro Council approves $30 million bond to build LouCity soccer stadium

This is a rendering of what LouCity FC wants their stadium to look like. (Source: LouCity FC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City FC now has all of the local funding approval it needs to build its new Butchertown stadium project.

The multi-million-dollar project will allow the team to move out of Slugger Field and build its own stadium, a requirement for the USL, the professional league the team plays in.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

Before Thursday's council meeting even started, council members approved a new agreement with the team's ownership. In the meeting the approval became official by a vote.

The changes come after questions about whether the team was required to make certain investments and concerns the city could end up gifting the land to developers.

Councilwoman Angela Leet, who had asked for a two-week delay, said she approved of the project and was thankful for the answers provided by the team and Mayor Greg Fischer.

Multiple council members said that while they would have voted against the project when the initial agreement was formed, the delay and the adjustment in the wording changed them to a wanting to approve the project.

READ: Original Stadium Agreement | READ: New Stadium Agreement

The new agreement requires that the team spend no less than $45 million to fund the construction of the stadium.

The city will spend $30 million dollars via a bond, which was also approved Thursday evening by a 20 to 4 vote. $25 million will go to purchasing the land, while $5 million will go to making the infrastructure of the property ready to develop.

The new agreement also outlines that any costs beyond that would fall on the team. It will force the team's ownership group to spend a total of $130 million on the stadium project, including additional developments.

"I think this puts Louisville in a position that we've never been in before," Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, the ordinance's sponsor said. "We all came together and we took the time to wrestle with a very complicated conversation and having this $30 million bond issuance says to the world that Louisville believes in herself."

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Lou City FC and Louisville Urban League announce partnership

+ Key vote for Louisville City FC stadium delayed

+ Mayor announces $200 million Butchertown development, including soccer stadium

A new section was also added to the agreement setting wages for people working in the stadium and forcing the stadium to hire a certain about of Louisville residents.

"It seems like a reasonable simple decision," Councilman Kevin Kramer said. "I don't believe this is a giveaway."

Metro Council also unanimously approved the outline for a TIF, or tax increment financing district, to help fund the project. The TIF ordinance allows the mayor to request the state to set up the TIF district so that taxes that would typically go to the state can go to help fund the project.

Mayor Greg Fischer issued this statement after the vote:

"I'm pleased that the Metro Council voted to approve this public-private partnership that takes an underused, very visible swath of land and creates a vibrant new soccer stadium district that builds on the city's momentum and creates over 1,700 jobs. This is a smart opportunity, and when smart opportunities to move our city forward come up, we grab them."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.