IN conservation officers investigating coyote carcass incident

What looked like a gruesome stunt in Vincennes is in the hands of Indiana District 7 DNR officers.

Six coyote carcasses were zip-tied at the mouth, and some had playing cards poking out of their jaws.

***WARNING*** The above video can be hard to watch.

We tracked down Michael Strohschein, one of the men who first found the animals, and posted the video on Facebook.

He told us, at the time, he didn't know zip ties and playing cards are used commonly in tournaments as a way to make sure the animals were taken during the competition and not before.

"I'm not a hunter, so to me, it looked like somebody was trying to mark their territory or some sick game, possibly a Halloween set-up, you know?" Strohschein told 14 News.

Conservation officer Joe Haywood told us there's no reason to believe a crime was committed until the carcasses were dumped in the park. That part is against the law.

An officer in Knox County is investigating and has a good lead, but right now, no one has been charged.

