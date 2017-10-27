Suspect arrested in Hungry Pelican robbery accused in 3 other break-ins

Bush faces charges in four total robberies. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have made an arrest in a robbery at the Hungry Pelican in Fern Creek.

Aireon Bush, 20, and a juvenile are charged in the Oct. 7 break-in at the restaurant.

Employees told us the men busted through the back door, masked and armed.

The suspects allegedly held a cook at gunpoint before forcing the manager to empty a safe.

But that's not the only robbery Bush is charged with.

He's accused of hitting a Sonic in Jeffersontown that same day and Lee's Chicken on Poplar Level Road on Oct. 11.

But it was a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Westport Road Wednesday that got Bush arrested.

The juvenile's name will not be released.

