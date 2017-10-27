Suspect arrested in Hungry Pelican robbery accused in 3 other robberies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have made an arrest in a robbery at the Hungry Pelican in Fern Creek.

Aireon Bush, 20, and a juvenile are charged in the Oct. 7 break-in at the restaurant.

Employees told us the men busted through the back door, masked and armed. The suspects allegedly held a cook at gunpoint before forcing the manager to empty a safe.

But that's not the only robbery Bush is charged with.

He's accused of hitting a Sonic in Jeffersontown that same day and Lee's Chicken on Poplar Level Road on Oct. 11. But it was a robbery at the Dollar Tree on Westport Road Wednesday that got Bush arrested.

A Third man was also arrested for being involved with the Dollar Tree robbery with Bush and the in juvenile. Devonte Lamar Stephens, 20, of Louisville, was booked on one count of robbery.

The name of the juvenile will not be released.

