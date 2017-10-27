5 years after Superstorm Sandy, the lessons haven't sunk in

The report predicts costs from disaster assistance programs and flood and crop insurance will only grow in the future, potentially reaching a budget busting $35 billion a year by 2050.More >>
While billions have been spent to repair the damage, protecting vulnerable infrastructure, people and property across the nation from the more extreme weather that climate change could bring is going to require investment on a staggering scale.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled the appearance of three scientists at an event on Monday in Rhode Island about a report, which deals in part with climate change.More >>
Ashley Judd says the continuing flurry of allegations against Harvey Weinstein means society is at a "tipping point" on sexual harassmentMore >>
On his first visit to the tense but eerily quiet frontier between North and South Korea as U.S. secretary of defense, Jim Mattis conveyed the message he hopes will win the day: Diplomacy is the answer to ending the nuclear crisis with the North, not warMore >>
Trump declares opioid abuse a national public health emergency, pledges the U.S. can overcome scourage of drug addictionMore >>
Wildlife Conservation Society says a baby "ghost cat" is making the Bronx its new haunt _ just in time for HalloweenMore >>
Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhoodMore >>
There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senatorsMore >>
