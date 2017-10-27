Sailboat survivors recount doomed Pacific voyage

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP). In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, USS Ashland sailors help Zeus, one of two dogs who were accompanying two Honolulu women who were rescued after being lost at sea for sever...

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP). In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, Tasha Fuiaba, an American mariner who had been sailing for five months on a damaged sailboat, climbs the accommodation ladder to board the...

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP). In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, a sailor greets Zeus the dog with his owner Tasha Fuiaba, left, on the boat deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland after she...

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP). In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, USS Ashland Command Master Chief Gary Wise welcomes aboard Jennifer Appel, an American mariner, one of two Honolulu women and their dogs w...

(Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay/U.S. Navy via AP). In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, sailors from the USS Ashland approach a sailboat with two Honolulu women and their dogs aboard as they are rescued after being lost at sea...

By CALEB JONES

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - Trapped on a storm-battered boat in the middle of the Pacific Ocean for nearly six months, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava were almost out of food and beginning to believe their luck had run out when they saw it: a U.S. Navy ship chugging toward them.

On Wednesday the pair boarded the USS Ashland looking remarkably fit for having been lost at sea since May. Crew members aboard a passing Taiwanese fishing boat spotted them and contacted the U.S. Navy.

They had left Honolulu on May 3 aboard Appel's 50-foot vessel the Sea Nymph for what was to be an 18-day journey to Tahiti, followed by months of leisurely cruising the South Pacific before returning home.

___

Associated Press writers John Rogers in Los Angeles; Mark Thiessen and Rachel D'Oro in Anchorage, Alaska; Becky Bohrer in Juneau, Alaska; and Ken Moritsugu in Tokyo contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.