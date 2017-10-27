Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky and Tenneessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Marc Gasol had 25 points and 13 rebounds, Mike Conley added 22 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held on for a 96-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis held a 20-point lead in the third quarter. The Mavericks cut into the lead behind Wesley Matthews, who finished with 18 points and made four 3-pointers in the period.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A year ago nobody in the NFL was better than Tennessee at scoring touchdowns inside an opponent's 20. Now the Titans are spending their bye week trying to figure out how to rev up their offense as they chase their first playoff berth since 2008.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The 24th-ranked Memphis Tigers have been relying heavily on their prolific offense to cover up some issues on run defense, and they're about to be tested yet again. Memphis has given up 553 yards rushing combined over the past two games for an average of 276.5 yards per game in wins over then-Number 25 Navy and last week against Houston. Now comes Tulane with the nation's 12th-best rushing attack.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's highly touted freshmen are eager to restore the Lay Vols women's basketball program's championship tradition. They could have the talent to get done. Tennessee's freshman class was ranked Number 1 in the nation by multiple recruiting services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's constant struggles on offense are hindering its defense. Tennessee's defense has played well in the first half of games lately. Then it spends so much time on the field that its lack of depth gets exposed in the second half. The offense's struggles are wearing down a defense that already is dealing with multiple injuries.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson and Tennessee will play a hurricane relief exhibition men's basketball game next month. Clemson said the game will take place Nov. 5 at Littlejohn Coliseum. It will mark the return of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes to Clemson, where he coached for four seasons from 1994 to 1998. Barnes led the Tigers to three NCAA Tournament appearances as Clemson coach.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.