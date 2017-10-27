1 hospitalized following shooting in Louisville

The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting.

The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The condition of the victim has not been released.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.