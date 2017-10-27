Shively hit-and-run victim dies

Rodrick Grinstead was hit on Dixie Highway at Garrs Lane. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Shively.

Rodrick Grinstead, 34, was his by a vehicle in the 4100 block of Dixie Highway at 8:17 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse. Grinstead was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: 2 pedestrians hit just miles apart in Shively



Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.

The Shively Police Department and the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 930-2SPD or (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.