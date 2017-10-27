Luke Bryan coming to KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Luke Bryan is coming to the KFC Yum! Center.

The country music superstar is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour to Louisville on Feb. 18, 2018.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.