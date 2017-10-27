Luke Bryan coming to KFC Yum! Center

The country music superstar is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour to Louisville on Feb. 18, 2018.More >>
The country music superstar is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour to Louisville on Feb. 18, 2018.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.More >>
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>