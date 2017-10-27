Police looking for missing Henderson man

Police are looking for a missing Henderson man.

According to Henderson police, 73-year-old James Taylor was reported missing after he went for a walk Thursday afternoon and never came back to his home in the 2600 block of N. Elm St.

Police say Taylor had a stroke and surgery earlier this month and has trouble walking long distances.

We're told Taylor was last seen wearing jeans, brown slip-on Sketchers shoes, a maroon long sleeve knit Carhartt shirt, a brown LL Bean Vest, and a blue Billy Bob's hat.

Police say he might also have a small handgun on him.

Anyone with information should call the Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295.

