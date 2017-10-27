Name of officer involved in Shelbyville shooting death released

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of the officer involved in a deadly shooting in Shelbyville has been released.

Shelbyville Police Department officer Frank Fallis, 46, was placed on administrative leave following the shooting death of Ashleigh Bertucci, 31, according to Kentucky State Police.



According to Shelbyville police, dispatchers advised officers Bertucci was believed to be armed and dangerous as they attempted to locate her driving a black Nissan Murano on Oct. 23.



Police located her vehicle on the corner of Mary Crest and Tealwood drives around 9 p.m. A preliminary investigation showed officers confronted her while she was armed and during the confrontation Fallis discharged his firearm.

Bertucci was taken to Jewish Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Fallis has been working as a law enforcement officer for 25 years and is a graduate of the Department Of Criminal Justice Training, according to KSP. Fallis has been employed with the Shelbyville Police Department for several months. He was retired as an officer from the Frankfort Police Department.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the case.

