Crash shuts down US 641 south of Murray, KY

A crash on US 641 between Murray and Hazel, Kentucky has the road shut down right now.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it involves a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle.

It happened before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The commercial vehicle is reportedly on its side.

Crews are working to get it right side up.

