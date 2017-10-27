Crash shuts down US 641 south of Murray, KY

The Shelbyville Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting death of Ashleigh Bertucci, 31, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
The Shelbyville Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting death of Ashleigh Bertucci, 31, according to Kentucky State Police.More >>
The country music superstar is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour to Louisville on Feb. 18, 2018.More >>
The country music superstar is bringing his What Makes You Country Tour to Louisville on Feb. 18, 2018.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.More >>
Police said the driver of the vehicle did not stop.More >>