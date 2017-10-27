US 641 south of Murray, KY back open after crash

US 641 between Murray and Hazel, Kentucky his back open after a crash.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it involved a commercial motor vehicle and a personal vehicle.

It happened before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

The commercial vehicle was reportedly on its side and crews had to get it right side up to clear the scene.

The road was closed for several hours.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.