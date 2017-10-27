Arrest made in robbery of Henderson pizza delivery driver

Henderson police have arrested a suspect in the robbery of a pizza delivery driver.

On September 25, a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza went to the 800 block of Kingsway Court to deliver a pizza.

[PREVIOUS: Pizza delivery driver robbed in Henderson]

Police say the order was placed online by username "F***THAPOLICE."

The driver told officers that when he got out of his vehicle, a man wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a red bandana pointed a handgun in his face. The man demanded money and the driver's cell phone.

The suspect then ran from the scene.

The delivery driver wasn't hurt and immediately returned to Dominos and called 911.

Detectives were able to track the IP address used for the pizza order and it led them to a home on Kingsway Court. Police say one of the people who had access to the home's Wi-Fi, 21-year-old Christopher Markham, matched the description of the suspect.

Markham was found Thursday afternoon and arrested on a robbery charge. We're told he also had two unrelated bench warrants.

He's being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on about $20,000 bond.

