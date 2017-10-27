Halloween safety tips from Henderson police

Halloween while be here in a few short days.

Henderson police recommend that you trick or treat between 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Halloween. Downtown Henderson will also host trick-or-treating between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To ensure the safety of everyone who may be out, police have the following suggestions:

Young children should trick or treat with an adult. An adult should check candy before it is eaten. Children should walk and not run. Children should be careful when crossing the street and use crosswalks when possible Children should not walk through yards. They should use sidewalks and driveways. Children should not trick or treat after dark. Children and adults should wear clothing that will be visible in low light conditions. All motorists should slow down, especially in neighborhoods, and watch out for children. All households willing to accept trick or treaters are encouraged to leave a porch light on.

Have a safe and fun Halloween.

