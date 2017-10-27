Crews respond to Union Co. house fire

Union County fire crews responded to a house fire near Morganfield.

According to dispatch, the call came in a little after 10 a.m. Friday morning from the 1800 block of Kentucky 359.

Deputies say no one was hurt and all pets made it out of the home okay.

We're told 359 is currently closed from the Morganfield city limits to Buchanan Rd.

We'll keep you updated.

