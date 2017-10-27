Locked in cooler, Wisconsin man starts drinking

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) - Police have cited a Wisconsin man who began drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store's beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports police were called to a Marshfield Kwik Trip early Wednesday after a customer noticed a man in the cooler. Employees opened the door around 6 a.m. and he fled.

The store manager told police the 38-year-old man drank a beer and three malt beverages before he got out.

Police later located the man. According to their report, the man said he wanted to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he figured he might as well stay inside and drink.

Police cited him for theft. The report notes the cooler had a glass door and he could have knocked on it for help.

