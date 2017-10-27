Man fired officer's gun during arrest

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing multiple charges of endangering the lives of police officers after he caused an officer's gun to fire during his arrest.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

On Oct. 9, Louisville Metro police were taking Terrance L. Miller, Jr., 20, of Louisville, into custody in the 1100 block of S 32nd St. Police said Miller would not follow officer's orders to put his hands behind his back.

While officers tried to place him in handcuffs, Miller grabbed an officer's holstered pistol which caused the weapon to fire. Miller's arrest report says there were five officers in the area near the discharged round.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Officer involved in Shelbyville shooting death identified

+ Restaurant robbery suspect accused in 3 other robberies

+ Shively hit-and-run victim dies

In addition to the bench warrants he was originally being taken into custody on, Miller has also been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and attempting to disarm a police officer. his bond on those charges has been set at $100,000 cash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.