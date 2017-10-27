Police: Man steals backpack from Papa John's Corporate office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville man has been charged with allegedly breaking into the Papa John's Corporate office and stealing from an employee.

According to a police report, Andre Shamon Pendleton walked into an "Employees Only" area in the Papa John's Corporate Office and stole an employee's property.

LMPD said that employees usually have to swipe a card to get into the building but Pendleton was able to walk in and get on an elevator without one.

Pendleton was seen on security cameras trying to get into several doors, LMPD said. Eventually, he found a conference room with an unattended backpack, which he allegedly took, and ran off.

LMPD said they were able to identify Pendleton from a photo where he was wearing the same clothes from surveillance video.

Pendleton has been charged with burglary.

