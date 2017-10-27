Police: Man steals backpack from Papa John's Corporate office

The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
The morning sunshine will be a tease compared to what is coming later.More >>
Pendleton has been charged with burglary.More >>
Pendleton has been charged with burglary.More >>
A man is facing multiple charges of endangering the lives of police officers after he caused an officer's gun to fire during his arrest.More >>
A man is facing multiple charges of endangering the lives of police officers after he caused an officer's gun to fire during his arrest.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a robbery at the Hungry Pelican in Fern Creek in October. The suspect is also accused of three other robberies.More >>
Police have made an arrest in a robbery at the Hungry Pelican in Fern Creek in October. The suspect is also accused of three other robberies.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The shooting was reported in the 8900 block of Maple Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe.More >>