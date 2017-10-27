Heritage Park Phoenix bring their spirit to Sunrise School Spirit rally!

A small school with a mighty spirit!

That's what we saw Friday morning at Heritage Park High School during our annual canned food drive, Sunrise School Spirit.

"Spirit is all you can have in this school, right? Without it, where would you be in life? You have to have a great heart," said Junior Austin Miller.

Spirit and heart. Two things this school of only 185 teens has a lot of.

"We wrote letters, we went business to business, we contacted people we knew, we put boxes out. We had some businesses that did Facebook live.We had businesses that were behind us which was really awesome because we're a small school," said Principal Michelle Ruckdeschel.

Students like Madison Lyle and Stephanie Ray and took charge of the food drive, showing us that heart.

"We were really excited to do this for everybody. We're so blessed to do this. It was a lot of fun," said Madison.

"It makes me feel really good because a lot of people don't have food. We take advantage of it every day by kinda just throwing leftovers away. And there are people out there starving and they don't have anything. So, if we can give them some food you know, why not," said Ray.

The Phoenix brought in just under 1,400 pounds of food! Something TSFB's executive director says is great for a school their size!

"All this food we're gonna donate to people to make life better at their homes," says Miller.

The Phoenix had so much fun Friday, they kept the games and dancing going, even after our cameras were off..

"I think we should have more pep rallies. Even if it's not for a food drive, whatever it's for. We don't have sports teams and that's because we're a really small school, but we were just peppy about being here and being Heritage park," said Community Outreach organizer Kaitlyn Fisher.

Right now, Boonville High School is in that top spot with more than 50,000 pounds of food, which is a Sunrise School Spirit record.

Moving to second place, the Gibson Southern Titans with more than 21,000 pounds of food. The Hancock County Hornets are in third, bringing in more than 17 thousand pounds.

All total, Tri-State schools have brought in more than 125,000 pounds of food!

Next week, we're headed to our final school of the season: Carmi's White County High to see what the Bulldogs can bring in!

