Fire destroys music, dance studio equipment in Columbus

Fire broke out at a music and dance studio in Columbus early Friday morning. (Source: Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - Fire broke out in a building in Columbus early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 1300 block of Pearl Street at 6:30 a.m., according to Columbus Fire Department Captain Michael Wilson.

When they arrived, a woman living in the building said she heard a loud boom then found part of her building in flames.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get control of the fire.

An power line above the building was damaged in the fire, as well as a nearby privacy fence and part of a home across the alley.

Courtney James, whose family owns the building, said she was remodeling the part that burned into a music and dance studio. Some of her equipment was destroyed in the fire. An original booth from Lucas Brothers Sandwich Shop was also destroyed.

“This is really hard. I’ve put so much time and money into this project and now it’s gone,” said James.

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

