Wanted suspect accused of fraud in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a fraud suspect.

The department released several surveillance photos on Friday of the unidentified woman shopping in multiple stores. LMPD told WAVE 3 News that the photos were taken on October 7 of this year.

The suspect is being sought in connection to fraudulent use of a credit card at the stores in Louisville, Clarksville and New Albany.

Officials also said that she appears to have star tattoo on her right forearm.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts is encouraged to call 574-LMPD.

