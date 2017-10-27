Junior ROTC Cadet awarded highest award

When Jalyn Burroughs witnessed a car accident in front of her eyes earlier this fall, she felt she had to help.

That's what the Junior ROTC cadet said Friday morning after being recognized for her heroic acts. Burroughs was honored with the Gold Valor Award, which is the highest award any ROTC or Junior ROTC member can receive.

Burroughs, a senior at Apollo High School, felt the fight instinct and knew she had to react.

"I do believe it was a fighter instinct," Burroughs said. "To me, it was kind of a survival situation. Are you just gonna leave them in the car to dangle from their seat belts, or are you gonna crawl in there an help them out?"

Burroughs felt that her act was not heroic, but rather a normal instinct.

"If you ever get in that situation, I just hope you spring into action. Because you never know, you could save a life."

This award has not been given to a Junior ROTC member in 10 years.

