Man arrested in connection to murder of 18-month-old in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 18-month-old girl.

Louisville Metro Police Department said Jordan Dwaine Glenn, 22 , has been charged with the child's murder, after she was found dead on Tuesday.

Police responded to the home in the 4800 block of Saddlebrook Lane, not far from Rockford Lane, on Tuesday, on a report of the child not breathing, according to police.

On arrival, it was discovered that the child was dead, according to an arrest report.

Police said Glenn told officials that the child was in his primary care on Monday and Tuesday, and that she was behaving normally before taking a nap. He also said that he was the only person with the child on the day she was found deceased, according to the arrest report.

An autopsy revealed that blunt force injuries were the cause of the infant's death.

Glenn is charged with murder and has been lodged at the Louisville Department of Corrections.

