Evan Gattis Houston's DH as Series shifts to AL ballpark

HOUSTON (AP) - Evan Gattis is the Houston Astros' designated hitter and bats seventh in Game 3 on Friday night as the World Series shifts to the American League ballpark.

Catcher Brian McCann drops from sixth to ninth in the batting order. Houston stays with the same eight position players for the third straight game.

Center fielder George Springer leads off, followed by third baseman Alex Bregman, second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, right fielder Josh Reddick, Gattis, left fielder Marwin Gonzalez and McCann. Right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. is on the mound.

Los Angeles won the opener 3-1 and Houston rallied to win Game 2 7-6 in 11 innings.

