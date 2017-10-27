Knight Middle School students use glasses to focus on bullying issues

Knight Middle School students use glasses to focus on bullying i - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Knight Middle School are coming up with creative ways to combat bullying.

On Friday, all students wore glasses to show support for others who have been bullied for wearing glasses.

Their goal is to bring awareness to bullying and the importance of being a voice for kindness and compassion. 

Students in Brittany Witt's sixth grade class came up with the idea. 

Several movie theaters donated glasses for the event.

