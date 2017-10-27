Knight Middle School students use glasses to focus on bullying issues

A list of colleges offering online courses in Indiana.

A list of all colleges offering online courses in Kentucky.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find your area school system on the internet.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Find school calendars, student assignment and transportation information and much more here.

Knight Middle School students wore glasses to show support for others who have been bullied for wearing glasses. (Source: Nycea Patterson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students at Knight Middle School are coming up with creative ways to combat bullying.

On Friday, all students wore glasses to show support for others who have been bullied for wearing glasses.

Their goal is to bring awareness to bullying and the importance of being a voice for kindness and compassion.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Jared Lorenzen is fighting obesity and taking us all along for the journey

+ Metro Council approves $30 million bond to build LouCity soccer stadium

+ Does your DNA hold the answer to your right diet?

Students in Brittany Witt's sixth grade class came up with the idea.

Several movie theaters donated glasses for the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.