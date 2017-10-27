One Step at a Time: The Story of Katherine Switzer

She is still running marathons now at age 70. (Source: Katherine Switzer)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Who would have ever imagined this would happen," laughed Katherine Switzer as we sat down in the WAVE 3 News Green Room.

In 1967, Syracuse University student Katherine Switzer was 20-years-old when she became the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon.

There were women who had run the race by joining the stream of runners as the raced by. Women like Roberta "Bobbi" Gibb. She was not an official Boston Marathon runner but she ran and finished the race nonetheless.

Times were different then. Times now are different because of struggle then.

"When I was at Syracuse, I was training with the men's cross-country team cause we didn't have women's sports in 1966-1967," she said as she threw her hands above her head, still in disbelief.

Switzer was told running a marathon was impossible for a woman.

Arnie Briggs was her coach and running partner. He was a veteran of at least 15 Boston Marathons in 1967.

Even though he knew Switzer was a great athlete, she was still a woman. And like many during that time he believed women were just not strong enough. He explained to Switzer that if she could run 26 miles he'd think about supporting her run in the Boston Marathon.

Switzer laughed and she explained, "One day we ran not only 26 miles but 31 miles in practice. He fainted at the end of the workout."

That convinced Briggs that she just may be able to do it but he insisted she register to make it official. In 1967, a woman had never registered to run the Boston Marathon.

"When I signed the entry form for the race there was nothing about gender on the entry form, but I signed my name K.V. Switzer," she said seriously.

Switzer had signed her name K.V. Switzer since she was 12-years-old. As a young writer, she signed her work K.V. Switzer.

"I signed that name on the entry form not to defraud anybody, but they thought I was a guy and that's why they gave me the bib number," Switzer stressed. "I didn't go to Boston for any political reason whatsoever. I ran cause I was a kid who wanted to run her first marathon."

Switzer was ready and excited. She was now an official entrant in the Boston Marathon.

Unlike today, the marathon did not require qualifying times then. Switzer's goal was to do her best and finish the race.

"My boyfriend turned to me as we were walking to the start line and said, 'You take that lipstick off. Somebody's gonna know you're a girl,'" she said, still in shock about that moment. "I said, 'I want everyone to know I'm a girl. I'm proud of being a girl!'"

Boston Marathon Director Jock Semple noticed Switzer was a girl immediately. He was probably a product of his time, and at that time many believed women shouldn't be running marathons or doing much outside the home.

"Seeing a woman in his race, he was so furious," she remembers vividly. "He jumped from the press truck, ran down the street and attacked me!"

Switzer never saw him coming. She was already in her stride but she heard the noise of his hard leather shoes on the street as he came up behind her.

"He cussed me and said get out of my race and tried to rip the numbers off," she said in a shout. "He got the corner of the one on my back. It was a terrible, terrible moment in my life."

It is a moment that sparked worldwide controversy and changed the face of sports.

Everyone was shouting as Switzer struggled to keep her pace and her wits about her.

"Sometimes the worst things in your life can become the best things in your life," she explained. "I made the decision very wisely, no matter what, I was going to finish the race."

Semple was determined she would not.

"My boyfriend, who happened to be a 235 pound Ex-All-American football player, absolutely took him out. Flattened him." she said hitting her hands together.

Switzer finished the race and started a revolution.

She knew the reason there were no intercollegiate sports for women at big universities, no scholarships, no prize money or races for women longer than 800 meters at that time was because women didn't have the opportunities to prove they wanted those things.

Switzer proved not only did some women want the opportunity, but they were fully capable of grasping and holding on to it.

"More women run in the United States now than men," she stated proudly.

Switzer continues to fight and run even today, organizing more than 400 women's races in 27 countries. She was also instrumental in making the Women's Marathon an official event in the 1984 Olympic Games. The bib number 261 given to K.V. Switzer is now a call to action.

"261 Fearless - the name of my non-profit. (It) was named after my old bib number," she said with great pride.

261 Fearless has become a non-profit reaching women around the world globally.

This year, 70-year-old Switzer pinned the number on again to run the Boston Marathon to mark 50 years since she became the first woman to officially enter, run and finish the race. She did it in four hours and 20 minutes, a difference of just 24 minutes from her run at the age of 20.

"You're going to one day read about a little 80-year-old lady whose d ropped dead in Central Park from running," she said with a great laugh. "I'm going to run the rest of my life but I better ramp that up because I'm already 70. I'll run until I'm 90 or 100."

Her life-long passion has been for sports equality. It was a responsibility that was thrust upon her, but she carried the mantle well.

She has run 40 marathons in her lifetime, winning the 1974 New York City Marathon. But it all started with bib number 261.

"After all these years these numbers have come to mean fearless in the face of adversity," she said with a nod and a smile.

Jock Semple, the Boston Marathon director who attacked her, actually became one of Switzer's close friends. She was called to his bedside hours before his passing in 1988.

