Brand new Ford Expedition gifted to Houston pastor

When Ford heard that Walker's church and car were damaged in Hurricane Harvey, they wanted to help. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) – Ford revealed the 2018 Ford Expedition on Friday, and gave the very first car to a deserving customer.

The 2018 Ford Expedition is a complete revamp of the previous model, according to Ford Executive Vice President Joe Hinrichs.

In order to produce the new Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, Ford invested $900 million in the plant and added 1,000 jobs.

Pastor Develron Walker, in town from Houston, Texas, was in the crowd during the announcement. Walker’s church and car were damaged in Hurricane Harvey, which forced him to rely heavily on his car to shuttle the congregation members to the hospital, church services or wherever they needed to go.

After he was denied assistance from FEMA, Pastor Walker bought a clunker to get around so his community service could continue. Ford employees toured his church after the hurricane and invited him to Kentucky for a tour.

He was called to the stage by Hinrichs, who acknowledged his commitment to his community.

“You’re finding a way to start rebuilding your church without the help of government aid," Hinrichs said. "We know something about rebuilding without the help of government aid, let me tell you. We want to give you something that might make your job easier."

Ford employees then unveiled the 2018 Expedition and gifted it to Pastor Walker.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing,” Walked said. “Faithfulness pays off, that's all i can say.”

