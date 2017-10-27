Man 'in shock' after head-on crash kills daughter, three grandchildren

Accident reconstruction crews worked late into the evening investigating the crash (FOX19 Now)

It was the middle of the night when a police officer knocked on the front door of Ken Cooper’s Grant County Home.

Cooper said he “knew it wasn’t good” when the officer asked him to take a seat.

The cop had come to deliver horrible news: Cooper’s daughter, three grandchildren and their father were dead.

The family of five were killed while driving to visit another relative Thursday evening. An oncoming vehicle crossed the center lane and hit their car head-on in the 11000 block of Staffordsburg Road in Independence.

Rodney Pollitt, Jr., 26, and Samantha Malohn, 27, had been together for 11 years and had three children together – ages 9, 8 and 6.

Cooper said Samantha Malohn was a stay-at-home mother who cared for her oldest daughter, 9-year-old Hailieann, who had Down Syndrome.

Pollitt worked as a bus driver for Kidz Club, a daycare in Erlanger.

Cooper was close with his grandchildren. The whole family lived on the same street in Dry Ridge.

He declined to speak on camera but said he is in shock and still absorbing the tragic news.

Brenden Pollitt, 8, Cailie Pollitt, 6, attended Sherman Elementary School. Their older sister, Hailieann Pollitt, 9, was a student at Dry Ridge Elementray.

“This is a difficult subject for us to share with such young students, but one we cannot avoid. Therefore, this information was shared with all students today at Sherman Elementary,” read a letter Grant County School officials sent home to parents.

Grief counselors have been sent to the schools.

The driver of the second vehicle, Daniel Greis, 57, was airlifted from the crash scene to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Kenton County police. His condition is not known.

Police have not commented why Greis traveled out of his lane. They also haven’t said anything about seat belts.

Investigators remained at the scene for hours trying to piece together what exactly happened. On Friday, accident reconstruction teams used drones to gain an aerial view of the wreck.

