Trash pile filled with food, old needles plagues Algonquin neighborhood

One Algonquin resident told WAVE 3 News that the pile has been sitting across from her home for two months. (Source: Andreina Centlivre)

The trash pile, filed with old clothing and needles, created a haven for rodents. (Source: Andreina Centlivre)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Residents in the Algonquin neighborhood have claimed they are constantly plagued by piles of trash.

"I need someone to come and clean it up," resident Shanthanice Jacobs told WAVE 3 News..

Jacobs said she's frustrated by the pile of trash that has sat across the alley from her home for two months. She claimed she called the city two times during the month of October. Still, there are bags of trash, old furniture and food containers piled up.

The trash pile, filled with old clothes and used needles, created a haven for rodents.

"It's nasty the stench is awful and it smells," Jacobs said. "I've never dealt with something like this before."



Judging from the state of the yard behind the trash pile, it seemed like the house was abandoned.



Will Ford with the city's Code and Regulation said Public Works tracked down the people who were living in the home, but the owner is listed as deceased. So, any fines are charged to the deceased owner.

"Somebody needs to be held accountable for this," Jacobs said. "It's not fair."

Jacobs said she is skeptical of the progress she will see.

"I live here, I see this every day when I open up my door and I take out my trash," Jacobs said. “I shouldn't have to deal with this, I pay taxes.”

A spokesperson with Public Works said their department will be cleaning up the trash and issuing a fine for $250.

