Family, friends, officers gather to remember fallen LMPD detective

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday marked one year since LMPD detective Jason Schweitzer was killed.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Friday morning to honor Schweitzer.

He was hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing a downtown Lexington street.

"Some days it feels like it was just yesterday," Jason's wife, Jessica Schweitzer, said. "And, sometimes I'm reminded that it has been a whole year since I've heard his voice."

Schweitzer's wife was pregnant with their son at the time of his death.

