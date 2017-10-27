Family, friends, officers gather to remember fallen LMPD detecti - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Family, friends, officers gather to remember fallen LMPD detective

By Natalia Martinez, Reporter
(Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News) (Source: Michael Flynn/WAVE 3 News)
Detective Jason Schweitzer (Source: LMPD) Detective Jason Schweitzer (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday marked one year since LMPD detective Jason Schweitzer was killed.

Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Friday morning to honor Schweitzer. 

He was hit and killed by a drunk driver while crossing a downtown Lexington street.

"Some days it feels like it was just yesterday," Jason's wife, Jessica Schweitzer, said. "And, sometimes I'm reminded that it has been a whole year since I've heard his voice."

Schweitzer's wife was pregnant with their son at the time of his death.

