Several people shot in California neighborhood

This is a breaking news story. We will update it as we learn more information. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several people were shot in California Park Friday night.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of 17th and Prentice Streets. That's in the California neighborhood at the northwest corner of the park.

Several people were shot, according to Louisville MetroSafe. Emergency crews and police are responding.

We do not know the extent of the victims' injuries.

The shooting scene is also near Wheatley Elementary School.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

